EU ready to delay Brexit until 2020: Times newspaper

An anti-Brexit protester performs outside the Houses of Parliament, after Prime Minister Theresa May's Brexit deal was rejected, in London, Britain, January 16, 2019. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

LONDON (Reuters) - European Union officials are examining plans to delay Brexit until 2020 after Germany and France indicated their willingness to extend withdrawal negotiations amid British political turmoil, The Times newspaper reported.

Previous planning had centred on a three-month delay to Brexit from March 29 until the end of June but now, according to sources quoted by The Times, EU officials are investigating legal routes to postpone Britain’s withdrawal until next year.