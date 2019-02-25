UK PM May considers plan to delay Brexit by two months - the Telegraph

Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May arrives to attend a summit between Arab league and European Union member states, in the Red Sea resort of Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt, February 24, 2019. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany

(Reuters) - British Prime Minister Theresa May is considering a plan under which Britain’s exit from the European Union would be delayed for up to two months, the Telegraph reported on Sunday.

UK government officials have drawn up a series of options, which were circulated at the weekend, in a bid to avoid resignations by ministers determined to support a backbench bid to take a “no deal” Brexit off the table this week, according to the Telegraph.

Those options include making a formal request to Brussels to delay Brexit if May cannot secure a deal by March 12, the newspaper reported, without citing sources.