FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Top News
Pyeongchang 2018
North Korea
Company Results
Reuters Investigates
The Road to Brexit
The Wider Image
Commentary
Syria
Sports
Pictures
World News
February 28, 2018 / 11:54 AM / a day ago

EU-UK committee to oversee Irish border deal: draft Brexit treaty

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - A joint committee between the European Union and Britain shall oversee arrangements for the Irish border, the bloc said in its draft withdrawal treaty published on Wednesday, also setting out a special zone covering Ireland and Northern Ireland.

“The common regulatory area shall constitute an area without internal borders in which the free movement of goods is ensured and North-South cooperation protected,” a the draft said in a special protocol on Ireland and Northern Ireland.

Reporting by Brussels newsroom; editing by Philip Blenkinsop

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.