Northern Irish DUP leader says Brexit border backstop must go

Northern Ireland's Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) leader Arlene Foster and DUP member Diane Dodds (not pictured) hold a news conference after a meeting with EU Chief Brexit Negotiator Michel Barnier in Brussels, Belgium April 11, 2019. REUTERS/Yves Herman/File Photo

LONDON (Reuters) - The leader of the Northern Irish party which props up Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s minority government said on Wednesday the Irish border backstop had to go.

“The backstop has been the continuing and fundamental flaw in the Withdrawal Agreement,” Democratic Unionist Party leader Arlene Foster told Sky News. “It is very important that the backstop goes.”

“We very much hope that our new prime minister will deal with the issue, will get across to those in Europe, and particularly in Dublin, the fact that they cannot breakup the United Kingdom because essentially that is what the backstop was doing,” Foster said.