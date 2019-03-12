We need radical change to Brexit deal - DUP's Wilson

LONDON (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Theresa May must go back to the European Union after she loses the vote on her deal on Tuesday to demand radical change to her Brexit deal, said the Brexit spokesman for Northern Ireland’s Democratic Unionist Party.

Sammy Wilson told Reuters: “We need radical change .... and we need to see some steel in her stance.”

Wilson said the DUP decided to vote against May’s deal as soon as they read the legal advice by Britain’s attorney general, which, he said, showed nothing had changed after Monday’s revisions to the deal.