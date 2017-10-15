Northern Ireland's DUP does not recognise criticism of UK finance minister

BELFAST (Reuters) - Northern Ireland’s Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) said on Sunday that they did not recognise comments criticising finance minister Philip Hammond attributed to a DUP source in a newspaper report.

“We don’t recognise this anonymous and inaccurate briefing as coming from any DUP parliamentary source,” said a spokesman for the DUP - a small Northern Irish party which is keeping Prime Minister Theresa May’s Conservative government in power.

Earlier the Sunday Telegraph reported, citing sources in the party, that the DUP had concerns over finance minister Philip Hammond, saying he is causing unnecessary division over Brexit.