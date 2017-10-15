FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Northern Ireland's DUP does not recognise criticism of UK finance minister
Sections
Featured
Movie Review: Golmaal Again
Bollywood
Movie Review: Golmaal Again
Kohli hails India's new spin duo ahead of NZ ODI series
Sports
Kohli hails India's new spin duo ahead of NZ ODI series
Our best photos from India this week
Photo Focus
Our best photos from India this week
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
October 15, 2017 / 9:44 AM / 6 days ago

Northern Ireland's DUP does not recognise criticism of UK finance minister

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BELFAST (Reuters) - Northern Ireland’s Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) said on Sunday that they did not recognise comments criticising finance minister Philip Hammond attributed to a DUP source in a newspaper report.

“We don’t recognise this anonymous and inaccurate briefing as coming from any DUP parliamentary source,” said a spokesman for the DUP - a small Northern Irish party which is keeping Prime Minister Theresa May’s Conservative government in power.

Earlier the Sunday Telegraph reported, citing sources in the party, that the DUP had concerns over finance minister Philip Hammond, saying he is causing unnecessary division over Brexit.

Reporting by Amanda Ferguson, writing by William James in London; Editing by Louise Heavens

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.