UK government must face down EU, Ireland on Brexit: DUP

An EU flag flutters during an anti-Brexit demonstration outside the Houses of Parliament in London, Britain January 28, 2019. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain must face down “the stubbornness of Dublin and Brussels” to make sure the country leaves the European Union on March 29, the Brexit spokesman of the Northern Irish party which props up Prime Minister Theresa May’s government said on Monday.

“We always knew it would come to this when Brussels was faced with a situation of its own intransigence,” Sammy Wilson of the Democratic Unionist Party said on Twitter.

“It is one of the reasons why the 29th March date must not be moved, otherwise the pressure which the EU and the Irish are now facing will be removed. Now it is the time for the government to be tough and to face down the stubbornness of Dublin and Brussels.”