a month ago
Britain's easyJet picks Austria for EU air operator certificate after Brexit
July 14, 2017 / 8:20 AM / a month ago

Britain's easyJet picks Austria for EU air operator certificate after Brexit

1 Min Read

LONDON, July 14 (Reuters) - British budget airline easyJet has chosen to apply for an air operator certificate in Austria, and will establish a new airline, easyJet Europe, to protect its flying rights once Britain leaves the European Union.

The new airline will be based in Vienna. The budget airline must have an air operator's certificate (AOC) in a European Union member to allow it to continue flying between EU member states after Brexit.

"The accreditation process is now well advanced and easyJet hopes to receive the AOC and licence in the near future," easyJet said in a statement. (Reporting by Alistair Smout; editing by Kate Holton)

