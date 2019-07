FILE PHOTO: Shoppers are reflected in a shop window as they walk along Oxford Street on the last Saturday before Christmas, in London, Britain December 21, 2013. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

(Reuters) - Britain’s fiscal watchdog, the Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR) is expected to say on Thursday that Britain’s economy will fall into a recession next year and that its economy will be 3% smaller in the event of a “no-deal” Brexit, The Times newspaper reported.

The OBR's five-year forecast predicts that growth will contract in 2020 as the UK economy officially enters into a recession, the newspaper said bit.ly/2XOKkqe on Wednesday.