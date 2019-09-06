UK lawmakers should face up to election after voting for Brexit delay - PM's spokeswoman

LONDON (Reuters) - British lawmakers should consider whether they will face up to a national election after they passed legislation to force Prime Minister Boris Johnson to seek a delay to Brexit and frustrate his plans for an Oct. 31 departure, his spokeswoman said.

“Members of Parliament should consider over the weekend whether they are prepared to face up to the consequences of their actions from this week in passing a bill that wrecks our negotiations,” the spokeswoman said on Friday.

“They must take responsibility for their actions and face the general public in an election.”