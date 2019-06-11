World News
June 11, 2019 / 11:49 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

New PM won't change Britain's EU exit deal - Commission

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The election of a new British prime minister will not change the accord on Britain’s departure from the bloc agreed between the EU and the outgoing premier in London, a European Commission spokesman said on Tuesday.

Asked about a pledge from Boris Johnson, the favourite to succeed Theresa May, to withhold billions in liabilities owed to the European Union’s budget, the spokesman said: “Everybody knows what is on the table. What is on the table has been approved by all member states and the election of a new prime minister will not change the parameters.”

Reporting by Robin Emmott, editing by Gabriela Baczynska

