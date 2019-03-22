Brexit deal "very, very unlikely" to pass - Conservative eurosceptic

DUBLIN (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Theresa May is “very, very unlikely” to win support in parliament for the Brexit divorce deal she agreed with the European Union, a eurosceptic member of her minority government said on Friday.

“The way the parliamentary mess looks at the moment, I would say it’s very, very unlikely,” Craig MacKinlay told Irish national broadcaster RTE when asked whether May could get the deal approved in a third parliamentary vote.

“That’s not just because of the ERG group (of Conservative eurosceptics). If we look at the new independent group who have been wholly opposed to this. You’ve got about 15 Conservative members on Conservative benches who are opposed to this, those who don’t want Brexit to happen at all.”