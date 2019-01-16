Eurotunnel: taking steps so that any 'no-deal' Brexit has minimal impact

PARIS (Reuters) - Channel Tunnel operator Eurotunnel said it was taking steps to ensure that any ‘no-deal’ Brexit would have minimal impact on its transport network.
“We have adapted our infrastructure so that, with or without a deal, traffic flow through the Tunnel will be maintained,” Eurotunnel said in a statement issued by its parent company Getlink.
“Eurotunnel is currently working to ensure that new post-Brexit border controls will have no significant impact on Tunnel traffic,” it also said, adding it was urgent for political leaders to bring clarity and precision to the Brexit process.
Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; editing by John Stonestreet