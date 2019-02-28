World News
February 28, 2019 / 5:28 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

UK PM May says 'our absolute focus' should be on getting Brexit deal: letter

1 Min Read

Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May speaks in Parliament, London, Britain, February 27, 2019, in this screen grab taken from video. Reuters TV via REUTERS

LONDON (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Theresa May said the government’s absolute focus should be on getting a Brexit deal that parliament would approve, writing to a lawmaker who had earlier resigned as a minister citing worries about a delayed exit.

“Parliament must now come together and honour the referendum result by voting for a deal which will give businesses and citizens the certainty they need and deserve,” May wrote in a letter released by her office.

“Our absolute focus should be on getting a deal that can command support in parliament and leaving on 29 March.”

Reporting by William James, Editing by Kylie MacLellan

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below