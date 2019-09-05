UK must prepare for no-deal in case any Brexit delay request blocked - minister

Britain's Secretary of State for Exiting the European Union Stephen Barclay leaves Downing Street in London, Britain, September 4, 2019. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain will continue preparing for a no-deal Brexit even if parliament passes a law forcing Prime Minister Boris Johnson to seek a delay because any European Union member state could block that request, Brexit minister Stephen Barclay said on Thursday.

“The legal position on an extension is that it requires the support of every member state, including the United Kingdom,” Barclay told parliament. “So it is the case ... we would need to continue to prepare for no deal because it is within the scope of any member state to block an extension.”