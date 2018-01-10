FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UK's PM May to meet finance bosses to discuss Brexit-sources
January 10, 2018

UK's PM May to meet finance bosses to discuss Brexit-sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Jan 10 (Reuters) - Britain’s Prime Minister Theresa May will meet executives from major finance companies on Thursday to give them a clearer idea of what Britain’s divorce from the European Union will mean for the industry, two sources familiar with the matter said.

The meeting will take place amid concerns that Brexit is threatening London’s status as the financial capital of Europe and that banks are preparing to move thousands of jobs to the continent to preserve their access to the EU’s single market.

A spokesman for May was not immediately able to comment. (Reporting by Andrew MacAskill and Anjuli Davies; Editing by William Schomberg)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
