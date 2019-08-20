Finnish PM tells UK's Johnson that EU won't reopen Brexit deal

Finland's Prime Minister Antti Rinne attends the annual informal summer meeting of the Nordic prime ministers in Reykjavik, Iceland August 20, 2019. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Finland’s Prime Minister Antti Rinne told his British counterpart Boris Johnson that the European Union would not renegotiate the Brexit deal, a spokesman for Rinne said on Tuesday.

Finland holds the EU’s rotating presidency and Johnson is making a renewed push to persuade the bloc to revisit the divorce treaty.

“PM Rinne reiterated that the Withdrawal Agreement will be not reopened,” the spokesman told Reuters, adding that the conversation took place on Monday.