Britain's Fox backs Foreign Secretary Hunt to be prime minister

Britain's Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt speaks to the media after U.S. President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump arrived for their state visit to Britain, at Stansted Airport near London, Britain, June 3, 2019. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

LONDON (Reuters) - Trade minister Liam Fox said on Tuesday he would back Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt in the race to replace Theresa May and become Britain’s next prime minister.

“In this contest I’ll be backing my friend Jeremy Hunt who is an impressive foreign secretary, an entrepreneur by background, where dealmaking is part of his DNA,” Fox told BBC Radio.

“He understands that we have to message to Europe that we will leave if we cannot get an appropriate deal, but we’ll try to get a deal.”