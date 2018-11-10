World News
November 10, 2018 / 9:25 AM / Updated an hour ago

Fox says Britain may not get a deal with the EU

Britain's Secretary of State for International Trade Liam Fox leaves Downing Steet, London, Britain, October 9, 2018. REUTERS/Simon Dawson

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain may not be able to reach a divorce deal with the European Union because a number of contentious issues still stand in the way, trade minister Liam Fox said on Saturday.

“We are seeing a difficult end to the negotiation,” he told Sky News.

Asked what would happen if Britain failed to get its way over outstanding issues such as Northern Ireland, he said: “Well in that case we may not be able to reach an agreement with the European Union.”

