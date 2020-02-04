Solution for French fishermen access to Guernsey waters imminent - minister

PARIS (Reuters) - A solution for French fishermen temporarily banned from entering the waters around Guernsey due to Brexit should be found in the coming hours, French Agriculture Minister Didier Guillaume said on Tuesday.

“On Guernsey, we worked on it all weekend and again this morning ... I can now say that a solution has been found and that in coming hours French fishermen will be able to continue to fish in Guernsey waters,” Guillaume told the National Assembly.

The agreement on access to the Guernsey coasts, one of the Channel Islands situated near the French coast of Normandy, was based on a European fisheries treaty that expired automatically on Jan. 31 with Britain’s exit from the European Union.