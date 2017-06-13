FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
France's Macron says EU door remains open for UK as long as Brexit not over
#Markets News
June 13, 2017 / 6:51 PM / 2 months ago

France's Macron says EU door remains open for UK as long as Brexit not over

1 Min Read

PARIS, June 13 (Reuters) - French President Emmanuel Macron said on Tuesday that the door of the European Union remains open to the United Kingdom as long as negotiations for Britain to leave the EU are not concluded, but it would be difficult to walk back once negotiations start.

Macron said in a joint news conference with UK Prime Minister Theresa May in the presidential palace's garden that he wished Brexit negotiations should start as soon as possible, lead by the European Commission.

"The door of course is still open as long as Brexit negotiations have not been concluded, but a sovereign decision to leave the EU has been taken and I respect that decision," Macron said.

The two leaders were meeting in Paris for a working dinner before together attending a France vs England friendly soccer match at the Stade de France stadium in Paris. (Reporting by Michel Rose; Writing by Bate Felix)

