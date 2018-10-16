FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Top News
Imprisoned in Myanmar
India Elections
North Korea
Reuters Investigates
Tech
The Wider Image
Sports
Commentary
Pictures
World News
October 16, 2018 / 10:04 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

France confident of a Brexit deal, though not by Wednesday night

1 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - France is confident a Brexit deal can be struck, though unlikely by Wednesday night when EU leaders meet in Brussels, with the Irish border among the trickiest of issues to resolve, an official in the French presidency said on Tuesday.

“We remain confident in the idea a deal can be reached, though probably not by Wednesday night,” the official briefed journalists.

“We already said in Salzburg that we were at a moment of truth, time is running out,” the official added.

Reporting by Michel Rose; editing by Richard Lough

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.