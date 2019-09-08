France says EU won't approve Brexit delay as things stand

French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian speaks during a news conference at the Itamaraty Palace in Brasilia, Brazil July 29,2019. REUTERS/Adriano Machado

PARIS (Reuters) - France’s foreign minister said on Sunday that, as things stand, the European Union would not grant Britain an extension beyond Oct. 31 to negotiate its exit from the bloc.

“It’s very worrying. The British must tell us what they want,” Jean-Yves Le Drian told Europe 1 radio.

Asked if an extension beyond Oct. 31 was possible, Le Drian said not under current conditions. “We are not going to do (extend) this every three months,” he said.