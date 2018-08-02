FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Top News
Detained in Myanmar
North Korea
Reuters Investigates
Tech
The Wider Image
Syria
Sports
Commentary
Pictures
World News
August 2, 2018 / 2:21 PM / in 42 minutes

Macron, May meeting not an attempt to sidestep Barnier - Elysee official

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - President Emmanuel Macron has full trust in Michel Barnier, the European Union’s Brexit negotiator, and Friday’s meeting with British Prime Minister Theresa May is not an attempt to hold parallel talks, a French presidency official said on Thursday.

European Union's chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier gestures as he holds a joint news conference with Britain's Secretary of State for Exiting the European Union Dominic Raab (not pictured) in Brussels, Belgium July 26, 2018. REUTERS/Yves Herman

The official said Macron fully supported Barnier’s reserved response to Britain’s proposals for its future relationship with the EU once it leaves next year.

“(Friday’s meeting) is not a negotiation, it is not a substitute for the negotiations led by Michel Barnier,” the official told reporters in a briefing.

Reporting by Jean-Baptiste Vey; Writing by Richard Lough; Editing by Luke Baker

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.