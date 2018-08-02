Macron, May meeting not an attempt to sidestep Barnier - Elysee official

PARIS (Reuters) - President Emmanuel Macron has full trust in Michel Barnier, the European Union’s Brexit negotiator, and Friday’s meeting with British Prime Minister Theresa May is not an attempt to hold parallel talks, a French presidency official said on Thursday.

European Union's chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier gestures as he holds a joint news conference with Britain's Secretary of State for Exiting the European Union Dominic Raab (not pictured) in Brussels, Belgium July 26, 2018. REUTERS/Yves Herman

The official said Macron fully supported Barnier’s reserved response to Britain’s proposals for its future relationship with the EU once it leaves next year.

“(Friday’s meeting) is not a negotiation, it is not a substitute for the negotiations led by Michel Barnier,” the official told reporters in a briefing.