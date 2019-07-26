We're ready to work with UK PM Johnson on post-Brexit relationship: French state minister

Amelie de Montchalin leaves the Elysee Palace following the weekly cabinet meeting in Paris, France, April 1, 2019. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer/Files

PARIS (Reuters) - France is ready to work with Britain’s new Prime Minister Boris Johnson but Paris and other European capitals will not renegotiate the terms of the hard-fought Brexit deal, France’s state minister for European affairs said on Friday.

“President Emmanuel Macron will meet Boris Johnson in the coming weeks in France. We want to work with him. Work,” Amelie de Montchalin told public broadcaster France 2.

De Montchalin said the Withdrawal Agreement, which Britain’s parliament has rejected three time, was the best way to ensure Britain’s orderly exit from the bloc and that the focus should now be on defining the future relationship.