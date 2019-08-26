UK PM Johnson's Europe adviser to visit Brussels on Wednesday - The Telegraph

(Reuters) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s Europe adviser, David Frost, will visit Brussels on Wednesday to discuss alternatives to former Prime Minister Theresa May’s Brexit plan agreed with the European Union, The Telegraph reported on Monday.

Frost, who last visited Brussels for talks at the start of August, is expected to meet members of the Brexit negotiations unit led by Michel Barnier and a senior official On the team of Donald Tusk, the president of the European Council, the newspaper bit.ly/2HtEArD said.