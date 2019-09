Former minister Gauke to meet PM Johnson Monday to hear his Brexit plan

FILE PHOTO: Britain's Secretary of State for Justice David Gauke is seen outside Downing Street, as uncertainty over Brexit continues, in London, Britain May 21, 2019. REUTERS/Hannah Mckay/Files

LONDON (Reuters) - Former British justice secretary David Gauke, a prominent critic of the government’s Brexit strategy, said he would meet Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Monday to hear his plan to deliver a deal that he could support.

Gauke told Sky News he was prepared to disobey Conservative Party discipline and lose the whip to prevent a no-deal Brexit.

“Sometimes there is a point where you have to judge between your own personal interests and the national interest, and the national interest has to come first. But I hope it doesn’t come to that.”