World News
March 13, 2019 / 7:54 AM / Updated an hour ago

London rejecting "no-deal" Brexit could be a turning point - German minister

1 Min Read

German Economy Minister Peter Altmaier presents the national industry strategy for 2030 during a news conference in Berlin, Germany, February 5, 2019. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch/File Photo

BERLIN (Reuters) - Germany’s Economy Minister Peter Altmaier expressed the hope that British legislators would vote decisively against a no-deal Brexit in a session of the London parliament later on Wednesday.

“After divisive debates & votes, today can become a turning point,” Altmaier, a close confidante of Chancellor Angela Merkel, wrote on Twitter after the British parliament for a second time rejected an agreement for an orderly withdrawal.

“Rejecting No-deal-Brexit by a large cross-party majority will unite millions in the UK & in Europe,” he added in a tweet addressed to the British. “Whatever you finally decide. Good luck dear friends!”

Writing by Thomas Escritt; Editing by Riham Alkousaa

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
