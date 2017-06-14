Germany says no indication of changes to Brexit timetable

BERLIN, June 14 (Reuters) - Germany was not aware of any changes to the two-year timeframe for Britain to leave the European Union, a government spokeswoman said on Wednesday, after last week's election raised questions over Prime Minister Theresa May's Brexit strategy.

"The EU 27 are standing...ready to start the talks at any time. We have no indication at the moment that anything will change in that schedule. We are ready for the negotiations and are waiting for the new government in Britain," the spokeswoman said. (Reporting by Madeline Chambers and Michelle Martin; Editing by Louise Ireland)