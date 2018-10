BERLIN (Reuters) - German Deputy Finance Minister Joerg Kukies said on Thursday that Germany was prepared for Britain’s departure from the European Union and would tackle the rules for insurers and the financial sector if necessary.

Anti-brexit protestors wave flags outside the Houses of Parliament in London, Britain, October 11, 2018. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Kukies, Germany’s deputy finance minister with responsibility for financial market policy and European issues, was speaking to an insurance audience in Berlin.