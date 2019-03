German Health Minister Jens Spahn arrives to the weekly cabinet meeting in Berlin, Germany, February 6, 2019. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch/File Photo

BERLIN (Reuters) - Germany could face shortages of medical products by mid-April if Britain makes a chaotic withdrawal from the European Union, German business daily Handelsblatt said on Thursday, citing a letter by Health Minister Jens Spahn to the EU Commission.

Tens of thousands of medical products could lose their approval if no “practicable procedures” were found, Spahn added, according to the paper.