Economic News
April 11, 2019 / 8:00 AM / Updated an hour ago

German conservative: A longer Brexit extension would have been better

1 Min Read

German Chairman of the parliamentary subcommittee for foreign affairs Norbert Roettgen holds a news conference at the German Embassy in Washington July 9, 2014. G REUTERS/Gary Cameron/Files

BERLIN (Reuters) - A longer Brexit extension would have been better, a senior German conservative said on Thursday, after European Union leaders gave Britain six more months to leave the bloc.

Norbert Roettgen, a senior member of Chancellor Merkel’s conservatives, said French President Emmanuel Macron had put his election campaign and interests before European unity. Macron fought a largely solo campaign to persuade EU leaders not to give the British up to another year.

Roettgen - who is head of the foreign affairs committee in Germany’s parliament - wrote on Twitter: “#UK now needs to use new deadline to either decide on the case or a political path forward. Good news: time should be sufficient for that.”

Reporting by Michelle Martin; editing by Thomas Seythal

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below