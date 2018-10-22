FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 22, 2018 / 10:29 AM / Updated 32 minutes ago

Germany's Scholz: 'Optimistic' that last-minute Brexit deal can be reached

1 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - German Finance Minister Olaf Scholz said on Monday he was optimistic that Britain and the European Union will be able to reach a last-minute agreement on the terms of Britain’s departure from the bloc despite remaining differences.

German Finance Minister Olaf Scholz attends a meeting in Berlin, Germany October 16, 2018. REUTERS/Michele Tantussi/Files

“I still want to express my optimism somehow that we can do it somehow in the last minute,” Scholz said during a panel discussion on the future of Europe.

“The pressure that there is no other way now, this usually leads to a solution - although this is very complicated, especially because of the question what are we actually going to do with the border between Ireland and Northern Ireland.”

Reporting by Michael Nienaber, editing by Riham Alkousaa

