Germany's Scholz: 'Optimistic' that last-minute Brexit deal can be reached

BERLIN (Reuters) - German Finance Minister Olaf Scholz said on Monday he was optimistic that Britain and the European Union will be able to reach a last-minute agreement on the terms of Britain’s departure from the bloc despite remaining differences.

German Finance Minister Olaf Scholz attends a meeting in Berlin, Germany October 16, 2018. REUTERS/Michele Tantussi/Files

“I still want to express my optimism somehow that we can do it somehow in the last minute,” Scholz said during a panel discussion on the future of Europe.

“The pressure that there is no other way now, this usually leads to a solution - although this is very complicated, especially because of the question what are we actually going to do with the border between Ireland and Northern Ireland.”