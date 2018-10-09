German firms would face billions in extra tariffs in hard Brexit: IW

BERLIN (Reuters) - A hard Brexit would result in extra tariffs of more than 3 billion euros ($3.44 billion) for German companies per year, a German institute said on Tuesday, adding that German exports to Britain could drop by up to 57 percent.

A man wears a beret designed to resemble the EU flag during an anti-Brexit demonstration on the first day of the Conservative Party Conference in Birmingham, Britain, September 30, 2018. REUTERS/Darren Staples/Files

The IW economic institute in Cologne said such a scenario would hit Germany’s mighty auto sector particularly hard as it would face around 60 percent of those extra costs.

In the long term, a hard Brexit would probably result in price rises and a shift in Germany’s flows of goods, the IW said.

($1 = 0.8715 euros)