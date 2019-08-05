Germany: We are prepared for all Brexit scenarios but want to get a deal

Anti-Brexit protester holding EU flags attends 'No to Boris, Yes to Europe' march in London, Britain July 20,2019. REUTERS/Simon Dawson

BERLIN (Reuters) - The German government is prepared for all possible scenarios regarding Britain’s expected departure from the European Union, a spokeswoman said on Monday, adding that Berlin was still aiming to secure a Brexit deal.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has promised to lead Britain out of the EU on Oct. 31 with or without a deal.

“We still want Britain to have an orderly exit from the European Union,” a spokeswoman told a news conference. “A no deal Brexit would be in nobody’s interests.”