October 16, 2018 / 8:34 AM / Updated an hour ago

Germany well-prepared for all Brexit scenarios: German government official

1 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - Germany is well-equipped for all Brexit scenarios, a government official said on Tuesday, adding that a swift Brexit deal would be best both for businesses and citizens.

Anti-brexit protestors wave flags outside the Houses of Parliament in London, Britain, October 11, 2018. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

The official also said significant progress had been made in negotiations on Britain’s looming exit from the European Union and added that a so-called “backstop” for the Irish border in the exit agreement needed to be legally watertight.

The official ruled out a Brexit agreement without a solution for the Irish border.

Reporting by Paul Carrel; Editing by Michelle Martin

