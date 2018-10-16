Germany well-prepared for all Brexit scenarios: German government official

BERLIN (Reuters) - Germany is well-equipped for all Brexit scenarios, a government official said on Tuesday, adding that a swift Brexit deal would be best both for businesses and citizens.

Anti-brexit protestors wave flags outside the Houses of Parliament in London, Britain, October 11, 2018. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

The official also said significant progress had been made in negotiations on Britain’s looming exit from the European Union and added that a so-called “backstop” for the Irish border in the exit agreement needed to be legally watertight.

The official ruled out a Brexit agreement without a solution for the Irish border.