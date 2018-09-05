FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Top News
Detained in Myanmar
Asian Games 2018
North Korea
Reuters Investigates
Tech
The Wider Image
Sports
Commentary
Pictures
World News
September 5, 2018 / 10:00 AM / Updated 23 minutes ago

Merkel's allies want close ties with Britain, reject hard Brexit

1 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - German Chancellor Angela Merkel’s CSU Bavarian allies said on Wednesday that they wanted to have a close relationship with Britain after its departure from the European Union.

“The United Kingdom remains a close economic partner and ally. We decisively reject a hard Brexit,” the Christian Social Union (CSU) said in a draft communique seen by Reuters that the CSU is due to agree upon on Thursday.

The CSU, Bavarian sister party to Merkel’s Christian Democrats (CDU), is holding a two-day meeting near Berlin.

Reporting by Andreas Rinke; writing by Michelle Martin; editing by Thomas Seythal

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.