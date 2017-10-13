FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
'Time is running out' - Germany urges UK to move in Brexit talks
#World News
October 13, 2017 / 11:49 AM / in 8 days

'Time is running out' - Germany urges UK to move in Brexit talks

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - It is up to Britain to move Brexit talks forward, Germany said on Friday, warning that “time is running out” for London to negotiate the deal it wants.

Britain's Prime Minster Theresa May leaves 10 Downing Street in London, Britain, October 11, 2017. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

A day after the EU’s chief negotiator, Michel Barnier, said the talks were deadlocked over money and could not progress to discussions about future trade ties, German government spokesman Steffen Seibert urged Britain to act before an EU summit in December.

EU leaders will discuss Brexit at that meeting, Seibert said. “This means Great Britain still has it in its own hands whether there will be enough progress so that the second phase of negotiations can be started.”

British Prime Minister Theresa May told parliament on Monday it was up to the European Union to move talks to the next phase, saying: “the ball is in their court”.

But her spokesman said on Friday that May would have “more to say” on the financial settlement at an EU summit next week.

Germany’s biggest industry group has advised companies active in Britain to make provisions for a “very hard Brexit” as London lacked a clear strategy.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel says London should not expect a special deal, and that it is more important to keep the remaining 27 member states together.

Reporting by Michael Nienaber; Editing by Robin Pomeroy

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
