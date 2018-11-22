Gibraltar remains an issue in Brexit talks: UK government source

The Spanish flag flies at the Gibraltar-Spain border, in front of the Rock in the British overseas territory of Gibraltar, historically claimed by Spain, in La Linea de la Concepcion, southern Spain, November 15, 2018. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

LONDON (Reuters) - Issues relating to Gibraltar in Britain’s exit from the European Union are by no means resolved, a British government source said on Thursday, stressing that all 27 other EU states have to agree on the final text of the agreement.

Speaking after negotiators said they had agreed in principle to a text setting out the future relationship between Britain and the EU, the source also said significant progress had been made on the political declaration on Britain’s future EU ties.

“We have made significant progress from the outline political declaration in a number of areas,” the source said. “Gibraltar remains a significant issue ... it is clear there are issues to resolve there.”