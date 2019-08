FILE PHOTO: Gibraltar's Chief Minister Fabian Picardo is seen outside the Cabinet Office in London, Britain, April 9, 2019. REUTERS/Hannah McKay/Files

LONDON (Reuters) - Leaked warnings about Gibraltar’s ability to cope with a no-deal Brexit are wrong and out of date, the British territory said after the Sunday Times reported official planning documents.

“We have dealt with all issues relating to the flow of goods, foodstuffs, waste, medicines and the flow of people and vehicles across the frontier,” Chief Minister Fabian Picardo said in a Gibraltar government statement.