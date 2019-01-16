Money News
January 16, 2019 / 6:36 AM / Updated an hour ago

Brexit deal defeat makes "softer, later" exit more likely - Goldman Sachs

The Goldman Sachs company logo is seen in the company's space on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, (NYSE) in New York, U.S., April 17, 2018. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/File Photo

LONDON (Reuters) - A vote in Britain’s parliament on Tuesday crushing Prime Minister May’s deal to leave the European Union has made a softer, later Brexit, or even no Brexit at all, slightly more likely, Goldman Sachs said on Wednesday.

“We think the prospect of a disorderly ‘no deal’ Brexit has faded further,” Goldman Sachs’ European economist Adrian Paul wrote in a note.

The bank maintains its base case scenario that “a close variant” of the current Brexit deal will ultimately command a majority in the House of Commons.

British lawmakers defeated Prime Minister Theresa May’s Brexit divorce deal by a heavy margin on Tuesday, triggering political chaos that could lead to a disorderly exit from the EU or even to a reversal of the 2016 decision to leave.

Reporting by Helen Reid; editing by Josephine Mason

