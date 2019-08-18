World News
UK minister Gove: No-deal Brexit will mean "bumps in the road"

Britain's Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster Michael Gove appears to make a statement at Downing Street in London, Britain, August 6, 2019. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain will experience “bumps in the road” if it leaves the European Union without a deal, but is more prepared for that outcome than it previously was, Michael Gove, the minister in charge of coordinating ‘no-deal’ Brexit planning, said on Sunday.

“It is the case, as everyone knows, that if we do have a ‘no-deal’ exit there will inevitably be some disruption, some bumps in the road. That’s why we want a deal,” Gove told reporters.

“But it is also the case that the UK government is far more prepared now than it was in the past.”

