UK's Gove: PM May is trying to get the best Brexit deal

Britain's Secretary of State for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs Michael Gove arrives in Downing Steet, London, Britain, October 9, 2018. REUTERS/Simon Dawson

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain’s Environment Secretary Michael Gove said on Monday that Prime Minister Theresa May was trying to get the best Brexit deal.

“The Prime Minister is trying to get the very, very best deal for Britain,” Gove told BBC TV.

“I think it’s important that we deliver on the referendum result and I know the prime minister is seeking to do exactly that.”

Former education minister Justine Greening told the BBC that some ministers who supported EU membership were considering their positions - a phrase which means they are mulling whether to resign.