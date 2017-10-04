FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Britain planning for no Brexit deal, but unlikely - minister
Sections
Featured
Market Jockey
Markets & Economy
Market Jockey
Islamic State's defeat in Raqqa may herald wider struggle for U.S.
Syria
Islamic State's defeat in Raqqa may herald wider struggle for U.S.
Pitting wild boars against dogs
Editor's Picks
Pitting wild boars against dogs
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
October 4, 2017 / 7:03 AM / 14 days ago

Britain planning for no Brexit deal, but unlikely - minister

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

First Secretary of State, Damian Green, addresses the Conservative Party Conference, in Manchester, Britain October 1, 2017. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

MANCHESTER, England (Reuters) - Britain is getting ready for leaving the European Union without a deal by making contingency plans, but a so-called “no deal” is very unlikely, First Secretary of State Damian Green said on Wednesday.

Green, who is effectively Theresa May’s deputy, said that after the prime minister made her speech in Italy last month he was more confident of moving the negotiations on to their second phase, to tackle a future trade deal.

“First of all, of course we want there to be a deal and I am optimistic ... there is clearly a possibility that there will be no deal and Whitehall is making contingency plans for that ... I think that’s unlikely, very unlikely,” he told ITV television at the Conservative Party’s annual conference in Manchester.

Reporting by Elizabeth Piper; editing by Guy Faulconbridge

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.