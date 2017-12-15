EU leaders to give mandate for next phase of Brexit talks: Lithuanian president

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - European Union leaders will agree on Friday to move forward with Britain’s exit negotiations to prepare a future trade deal, Lithuanian president Dalia Grybauskaite said.

Anti-Brexit protesters demonstrate outside the Houses of Parliament in London, Britain, December 13, 2017. REUTERS/Simon Dawson

“We will give the mandate for preparation for the Commission and ourselves for the negotiations for the future of our relations, that will probably start in March,” she said.

Asked if Britain might agree a trade deal with the European Union going beyond the bloc’s deal with Canada, sometimes described as ‘Canada Plus’, she said: “We hope to have a lot of pluses for all sides.”