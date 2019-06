Conservative politician Sam Gyimah speaks during a People's Vote press conference at the National Institute of Economic and Social Research in London, Britain May 9, 2019. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

LONDON (Reuters) - Former British universities minister Sam Gyimah announced on Sunday he was joining the Conservative leadership race to replace Theresa May, saying he was the only candidate among the 13 declared so far to back a referendum on any Brexit deal.