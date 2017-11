LONDON (Reuters) - Finance minister Philip Hammond said on Sunday he was becoming more convinced Britain would secure a Brexit deal with the European Union.

Britain's Chancellor of the Exchequer Philip Hammond arrives at BBC Broadcasting House to attend a recording of "The Andrew Marr Show" in London, November 19, 2017. REUTERS/Mary Turner

“I am increasingly confident that we will get a deal with the European Union that works for Britain and works for the EU,” Hammond told ITV television.