UK to review how financial regulators work together: Hammond

British Chancellor of the Exchequer Philip Hammond walks near the Parliament grounds in London, Britain June 20, 2019. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

LONDON (Reuters) - British finance minister Philip Hammond said he would launch a review into how the country’s financial regulators work together as part of a push to ensure the competitiveness of the sector as Britain leaves the European Union.

“We must maintain our reputation not only as one of the most dynamic and innovative places to do business – but one of the most resilient and agile too,” Hammond said in excerpts of a speech he was due to deliver later on Thursday.

Britain’s finance ministry said it was responding to calls from businesses to coordinate the roll-out of new rules and to manage the impact of regulatory change from different agencies.