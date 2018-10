BIRMINGHAM, England (Reuters) - The United Kingdom has the fiscal capacity to cope with leaving the European Union without having first secured a deal, British finance minister Philip Hammond said on Monday.

FILE PHOTO: Britain's Chancellor of the Exchequer Philip Hammond, leaves 11 Downing Street in London, March 14, 2018. REUTERS/Toby Melville/File Photo

When asked about health spending, Hammond said that voters would have to accept that if they wanted an expanding health service they would have to pay a little more tax.