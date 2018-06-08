FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Top News
Detained in Myanmar
North Korea
Reuters Investigates
Tech
The Wider Image
The Road to Brexit
Syria
Sports
Commentary
Pictures
World News
June 8, 2018 / 11:30 AM / Updated an hour ago

Britain's Hammond says Trump tactics would not deliver better Brexit

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - Britain’s finance minister said he favoured a collaborative rather than a confrontational approach to Brexit negotiations, rejecting a suggestion from his cabinet colleague Boris Johnson that Donald Trump-style tactics would produce a better deal.

Britain's Chancellor of the Exchequer Philip Hammond walks down Whitehall in Westminster, London, June 6, 2018. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Philip Hammond, speaking at a conference in Berlin, was asked about comments by Johnson that were secretly recorded at a dinner on Wednesday and published by Buzzfeed.

“Imagine Trump doing Brexit,” Johnson is reported to have said. “There’d be all sorts of breakdowns, all sorts of chaos. Everyone would think he’d gone mad. But actually you might get somewhere. It’s a very, very good thought.”

Hammond pointed to his years of experience negotiating with Germans, French and Italians.

“My experience has been that ... a collaborative approach ... is generally more productive than a confrontational approach,” he said, noting that his advice to his colleagues would be to engage with Britain’s European partners if they wanted a good Brexit deal.

“Finding a mutually beneficial outcome is the only way forward. That is the firm intention of my government. Theresa May, the prime minister, has said so very clearly,” Hammond added.

Reporting by Noah Barkin; Editing by Michelle Martin

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.